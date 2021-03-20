1914 Reginald Johnson Estate

Located in the prestigious Oak Knoll District, this majestically sited 1914 English Arts and Crafts gated estate, designed by noted architect Reginald Johnson, has been meticulously restored and updated for modern living. The home is sophisticated yet approachable, and the versatile floor plan is equally suited for intimate parties and grand-scale entertaining. Highlights include a speakeasy bar, a large primary suite with opulent bathroom, and a carriage house that makes the ideal guest suite. The impeccably landscaped grounds include an infinity edge pool, outdoor kitchen complete with pizza oven, and a motor court. This exquisite property provides a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Location: 851 Fairfield Circle, Pasadena 91106

Asking price: $5,698,000

Year built: 1914

Living area: 5,997 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Fully gated and exquisitely designed more than half-acre lot; home automation system including OrvC Wi-Fi system, Sonos sound system, app-controlled Lutron lighting, pool equipment, and landscape irrigation system; extensively updated electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems The Details

Contact: Matt McIntyre, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

626.437.3643

mpmcintyre@bhhscal.com

mpmcintyre.com

DRE#: 01844466

