Elegant Monterey Revival Estate

Quiet, privacy and peace are found in this elegant Roland Coate designed Monterey Colonial Revival estate built in 1928. Found on one of the most coveted streets in South Pasadena it is minutes by car to downtown LA or an easy walk to the Gold Line making it convenient to dining, shopping and entertainment all over Los Angeles. Meticulously maintained and upgraded over the years it is an entertainer’s delight! Built on more than an acre of beautifully landscaped grounds, this property strikes the unusual balance between the grandeur of an estate and the warmth of a comfortable, relaxing family home. The updated floor plan and modern amenities remain true to its historic architecture.

Location: 2024 Ashbourne Drive, South Pasadena 91030

Asking price: $8,875,000

Year built: 1927

Living area: 8,164 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms Features: Lot Size: 44,824 square feet; lighted N/S tennis court; elegant pool & spa; dramatic pool house; lighted batting cage; bocci court; separate guest quarters and gym; seven fireplaces; fire pit; 3 car garage

Contact: Ted Clark and Heather Lillard, Compass

626.817.2123

ted@tedandheather.com

2024ashbourne.com

DRE#: 01074290

