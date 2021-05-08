Mid-Century Modern on 3/4 Acre

Designed by noted architect, John Galbraith, this classic mid-century modern-style estate on over three-quarters of an acre is well-located on beautiful Old Mill Road in San Marino near Lacy Park. The home is built around a central swimming pool with a fountain, broad shaded decks, and chaise lounges. It’s set back off the street upon a gentle knoll with a gated driveway and is hedged on all sides. There is plenty of space to entertain and relax in this home. The rear of the house features an entertainment area that will be the envy of your friends and neighbors.

Location: 1275 Old Mill Road, San Marino 91108

Asking price: $6,350,000

Year built: 1967

Living area: 6,773 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Features: Gated atrium entry; living room; dining room; eat-in kitchen; 2 family rooms; great room with full wet bar; library; 2 primary suites; pool

Contact: Sarah Rogers, Compass 626.390.0511 sarah@sarahrogersestates.com www.sarahrogersrealestate.com DRE#: 01201812