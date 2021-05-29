Classic Mediterranean-style Estate

Built in 1928, this classic five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom, 5,619+ square-foot Mediterranean-style home is located near Lacy Park and the Oak Knoll District/Langham Hotel sited on a flat, three-quarter-acre lot. Designed by noted architect, Heth Wharton, this grand dame was built with the finest materials, including clear-heart redwood framing and handcrafted woodwork throughout and features classic colonnade architecture. This property features a pool with a hydraulic, fiberglass cover and an above-ground spa as well as a backup generator for ensuring continuous enjoyment. This well-loved and inviting home is ready to welcome a new family to create their own fond and lasting memories.

Location: 3043 Monterey Road, San Marino 91108

Asking price: $4,995,000

Year built: 1928

Living area: 5,619 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Grand entry; living room with massive fireplace; library/office with French doors to the covered patio; grand formal dining room; natural light showcases the high-ceiling rooms; 2 master suites (1 downstairs, 1 upstairs); above-ground spa; 3-car garage; plus more

Contact: Sarah Rogers, Compass

626.390.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

www.SarahRogersEstates.com

DRE#: 01201812