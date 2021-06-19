Brasada Estates in San Dimas

The Welcome Center opens today - Saturday, June 19 - at Brasada Estates by Grandway Residential, a new, magnificent hillside community of luxury residences. Be among the first to experience the private, gated community of 65 estate homes. Incredible interactive tools will be available to bring this special community to life; you’ll be able to virtually tour home sites, floor plans and the grand scale of the community. Nestled amid hillsides and tree-filled canyons in a pristine, natural setting of beautiful San Dimas, homes are strategically interspersed to accentuate amazing panoramic views of the San Gabriel Valley, the lights of L.A. and the surrounding, open countryside.

Location: 1580 Brasada Lane, San Dimas 91773

Asking price: From $2,600,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 4,476-6,261 square feet, 4-6 bedrooms, 4-6.5 bathrooms

Features: Homes have been curated for luxury and comfort with energy efficiency throughout; each home includes a downstairs grand suite; designed by architect Danielian Associates; marketing by Kovach Marketing; a variety of richly detailed exteriors and personalization options are available

Contact: Grandway Residential

833.272.7232

info@brasadaestates.com

www.BrasadaEstates.com

DRE#: 01883374