Sophisticated Arcadia

Welcome home to this recently remodeled and highly maintained 3,193-square-foot, two-story ranch home with architectural appeal. Set off the street on an ample lot with mature professional landscaping, this oasis is a garden lover’s dream that features a delightful take on California indoor-outdoor living. There’s an open-concept floor plan with a chef’s kitchen, including Viking appliances and a temperature-controlled wine closet along with ample-sized bedrooms on the first floor and a second-floor main suite, office and flex space. Featuring a striking backyard with Pebble Tec pool and spa, multiple patios and a built-in BBQ with granite counter bar, this turnkey home is waiting for your summer enjoyment.

Location: 627 Santa Rosa Road, Arcadia 91007

Asking price: $1,788,000

Year built: 1951

Living area: 3,193 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Recently remodeled and expanded; open floor plan; professional landscaping; landscape lighting; granite countertops; hardwood floors; temperature-controlled wine closet; Viking appliances; luxurious main bedroom/bathroom suite; heated Pebble Tec pool and spa; built-in outdoor BBQ

Contact: Carey Haynes, Compass

818.599.8066

carey.haynes@compass.com

www.HaynesGroupRealEstate.com

DRE#: 01144568