Spanish-Inspired Art Deco Estate

Dramatic, secluded, livable and perched in the hills around the Rose Bowl, this architecturally and historically significant Art Deco Spanish is a light-filled entertainer’s dream, offering gorgeous views from every room and complete privacy. The home has a theater, pub, gym, sauna, library, wine cellar, water features, tiled pool/spa, and a primary bedroom with unique, custom tile work and cabinetry, as well as grand spaces and many original details. With a great, livable floor plan, this emotional house needs to be seen in person to be appreciated. It features a four-bed, eight-bath main home and a onebed, one-bath guest apartment that’s sited on 1.18 acres.

Location: 607 Foxwood Road, La Cañada Flintridge 91011

Asking price: $10,000,000

Year built: 1929

Living area: 13,097 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: The property is meticulously landscaped and includes numerous outdoor water features, including fountains, koi pond, and exquisite tiled infinity pool/spa; lanai; panoramic views; entertainment areas; old-world charm reminiscent of Hollywood glamour

Contact: Gina Olivares, Deasy Penner Podley

626.255.9939

golivares@dppre.com

www.607foxwood.com

DRE#: 00881352