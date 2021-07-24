Designed by noted architect John Galbraith, this classic mid-century modern-style estate on over 3/4 of an acre is well located on beautiful Old Mill Road in San Marino near Lacy Park. Set back off the street upon a gentle knoll with a gated driveway and hedged on all sides, one enters through a skylit atrium with mature palms through a large double-door entry. The home is built around a central swimming pool with a fountain. There is a spacious upstairs en-suite fifth bedroom with a fireplace, balcony, and full bath. This space offers flexibility and privacy at the rear of the home; it could be used as a second primary suite for multi-generational living.

Location: 1275 Old Mill Road, San Marino 91108

Asking price: $5,795,000

Year built: 1967

Living area: 6,773 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Features: Designed by noted architect John Galbraith; mid-century modern-style estate; on over 3/4 of an acre; central swimming pool; step-down formal living room features a tall fireplace and high ceilings; impressive full-sized Enkeboll carved oak bar; family room; billiards room

Contact: Sarah Rogers, Compass

626.390.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

www.SarahRogersEstates.com

DRE#: 01201812