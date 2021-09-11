Gracious 1938 Colonial-Style Home
Welcome home to this gracious 1938 Colonial-style home well located on Country Club Drive, a premier street across from the San Gabriel Country Club. This four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath, plus large office with fireplace and three-quarter-bath home measures 3,785 square feet and is sited on a wide lot that’s nearly 14,000 square feet. The rear yard pool+spa, golf putting area, and oversized covered patio are wonderful spaces to entertain. This home is located in close proximity to Washington Elementary School with lighted tennis courts. Move in and enjoy this fantastic property with its many amenities.
Location: 233 Country Club Drive, San Gabriel 91775
Asking price: $1,950,000
Year built: 1938
Living area: 3,785 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Features: Features include a newer concrete tile roof; central HVAC; partial copper plumbing; built-ins throughout; 3 fireplaces; hardwood floors; plantation shutters, recessed lighting; security system; California basement; 3-car garage
Contact: Sarah Rogers, Compass
626.390.0511
sarah@sarahrogersestates.com
www.SarahRogersEstates.com
DRE#: 01201812