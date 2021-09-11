Welcome home to this gracious 1938 Colonial-style home well located on Country Club Drive, a premier street across from the San Gabriel Country Club. This four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath, plus large office with fireplace and three-quarter-bath home measures 3,785 square feet and is sited on a wide lot that’s nearly 14,000 square feet. The rear yard pool+spa, golf putting area, and oversized covered patio are wonderful spaces to entertain. This home is located in close proximity to Washington Elementary School with lighted tennis courts. Move in and enjoy this fantastic property with its many amenities.

Location: 233 Country Club Drive, San Gabriel 91775

Asking price: $1,950,000

Year built: 1938

Living area: 3,785 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Features include a newer concrete tile roof; central HVAC; partial copper plumbing; built-ins throughout; 3 fireplaces; hardwood floors; plantation shutters, recessed lighting; security system; California basement; 3-car garage

Contact: Sarah Rogers, Compass

626.390.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

www.SarahRogersEstates.com

DRE#: 01201812