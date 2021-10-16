Italian Revival Estate in Pasadena
Located in the beautiful Huntington Library District, this Marston & Mayberry-designed Italian revival estate was originally built in 1928. Stunning, old-world architecture and craftsmanship have been married seamlessly throughout the years with tasteful updates while modern amenities were added in a whole-house renovation. The spectacular grounds feature a meticulous landscape design starting with the entry courtyard centered around a gorgeous limestone fountain. The charming guest house is located just off of the pool area, and there’s a large gym and half bath over the three-car garage. This spectacular home and its incredible grounds are a historic treasure and quintessentially Pasadena.
Visit: www.1620Lombardy.com
Location: 1620 Lombardy Road, Pasadena 91106
Asking price: $11,500,000
Year built: 1928
Living area: 9,680 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: Charming guest house with an outdoor dining area, a separate outdoor seating area, a living room/bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a kitchenette and a bathroom that can be used as both a pool house and a guest house; large gym and half bath over the three-car garage
Contact: Ted Clark & Heather Lillard, Compass
626.817.2123
www.tedandheather.com
DRE#: 01074290, 01892752