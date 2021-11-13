Amazing One-of-a-Kind View Estate

Amazing, one-of-a-kind, gated view estate nestled in San Marino’s most prime location near Lacy Park. On the market for the first time in 29 years, this tri-level home boasts unparalleled scenery from every floor. Both the ground and main levels retained the mid-century charm and aesthetic features. The rebuilt “indoor deck” adjoining the living/ dining room magically presents a spectacular view of the San Gabriel Valley with its glass walls. The upper-level “pool house/great room,” showcasing breathtaking views, is the best spot to enjoy the 4th of July fireworks from Lacy Park and beyond! Don’t miss this rare opportunity to make your California dream come true!

Location: 1380 Shenandoah Rd., San Marino 91108

Asking price: $5,675,000

Year built: 1954

Living area: 5,393 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Inviting foyer with built-in wet bar; open kitchen and breakfast zone; 2 fireplaces; multiple suites; large lighted pool; more than 1/2 acre of professional hardscape/ landscape with 900 sq ft deck; private orchard with various fruit trees; 3-car garage

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Team Janice Lee

626.616.2789

JaniceLee@bhhscal.com

www.TeamJaniceLee.com

DRE#: 00874257 / 01500285