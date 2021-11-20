Looking for space and privacy? Welcome home to a beautiful Mediterranean estate that was inspired by a European masterpiece. You drive down a long driveway surrounded by lush gardens and palm trees that delivers you to a grand water fountain into the home’s main entrance. Entering the home’s foyer, you are received by 25-foot ceilings with a large, hanging crystal chandelier that is surrounded by hand-painted murals on the ceiling and walls. The resort quality grounds beg to have many soirees; it’s an entertainer’s paradise. You may never leave home again. If that was not enough, the vacant parcel of land is also part of the property, and the lot measures close to 1.2 acres. Must see!

Location: 1782 Chota Rd., La Habra Heights 90631

Asking price: $5,390,000

Year built: 1997

Living area: 7,411 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: This grand home also features a home theater, casino room, wine cellar, library/study, multiple fireplaces, etched glass throughout, backyard highlights, a pool house w/ a wall of glass that is looking underwater into the pool.

Contact: Compass

Edward Uriarte

626.817.3238

Edward@EdwardUriarte.com

www.EdwardUriarte.com

DRE#: 01102702