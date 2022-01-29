Magnificent 1907 English Craftsman-style estate, one of San Marino’s most elegant and beautiful properties. The Lacy Estate was built by the founder and mayor of San Marino, Richard H. Lacy. The home features many architectural details and was designed by noted architects Sumner Hunt and Abraham Eager; Hunt designed many noteworthy country clubs and famous residences across Los Angeles. Grand formal rooms, five fireplaces, terraces for entertainment, rotunda sunroom, large kitchen. The lower level (additional 1,073± SF) with gym, storage, and laundry. Attic has 1,357± SF. Private gated pool/spa and gardens make it perfect for entertaining on this 2/3-acre lot.

Location: 1460 Avonrea Road, San Marino 91108

Asking price: $3,880,000

Year built: 1907

Living area: 7,557 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Grand living room; spacious dining room; library with fireplace; large kitchen with island & pantry; breakfast room; family room; elegant wide stairway w/stained glass windows; 2nd level: 7 bedrooms, office, sitting room, and 4 balconies; lower level: gym, storage area, and laundry

Contact: Compass

Sarah Rogers

626.390.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

www.SarahRogersEstates.com

DRE#: 01201812