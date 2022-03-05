Inspiring One-of-a-Kind Estate

This inspiring, custom-built private estate on nearly one acre has a premier location at the end of a cul-de-sac on the golf course at Annandale Golf Club in West Pasadena. Every detail has been thought of in this post-modern residence, designed to take advantage of the mature tree setting and the views of the 7th fairway on the golf course. The home has unique features taking in its natural environment, including a 55-foot structural bridge with walls of glass, connecting one portion of the main level to the rest of the home. This home was designed by Dwight James Baum & William Hamilton Arthur and has been the residence of the builder and his family since construction.

Location: 140 Belday Road, Pasadena 91105

Asking price: $5,900,000

Year built: 1984

Living area: 6,763 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Open floor plan, high ceilings, large dual pane windows, layout conducive to entertaining, home theater, wine storage, 22 x 44 pool, 7 x 7 spa, +567+ SF pool house, home gym, pool bath, sauna, dressing rooms + lawn that adjoins the golf course, 3-car garage, +403+ SF workshop

Contact: Compass

Sarah Rogers

626.390.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

www.SarahRogersEstates.com

DRE#: 01201812