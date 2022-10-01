A Soulful Renovation
A soulful restoration in the heart of Montecito’s Upper Village. Inspired by the view of the Santa Ynez Mountains and Tulum’s bohemian-minimalism, the property is a showpiece for indoor-outdoor living. Greeted by an original, hand-laid stone motor court and historic wooden gate imported from Spain, the now completed renovation took its cue from the underlying Moorish architecture and was redesigned using muted tones and contemporary finishes. This sophisticated, dramatic and modern residence is filled with subtlety and emotion, inviting a peaceful connection to nature and defining Montecito living.
Location: 491 Pimiento Lane, Montecito 93108
Asking price: $10,750,000
Year built: 1972
Living area: 4,553 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Romantic Montecito hacienda; extensively renovated & reimagined by Xorin Balbes of Xorin Homes; 3 bedroom ensuites & powder room; + 4,553 sq ft (source: measured); .60 acre; guest house converted to ADU; swimming pool; plunge pool; mountain views; close to Upper Village
