A Soulful Renovation

A soulful restoration in the heart of Montecito’s Upper Village. Inspired by the view of the Santa Ynez Mountains and Tulum’s bohemian-minimalism, the property is a showpiece for indoor-outdoor living. Greeted by an original, hand-laid stone motor court and historic wooden gate imported from Spain, the now completed renovation took its cue from the underlying Moorish architecture and was redesigned using muted tones and contemporary finishes. This sophisticated, dramatic and modern residence is filled with subtlety and emotion, inviting a peaceful connection to nature and defining Montecito living.

Location: 491 Pimiento Lane, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $10,750,000

Year built: 1972

Living area: 4,553 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Romantic Montecito hacienda; extensively renovated & reimagined by Xorin Balbes of Xorin Homes; 3 bedroom ensuites & powder room; + 4,553 sq ft (source: measured); .60 acre; guest house converted to ADU; swimming pool; plunge pool; mountain views; close to Upper Village

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.450.6233

Team@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514