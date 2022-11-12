Assumable Loan at 2.875%

Great deal! The loan on this house is ASSUMABLE at an interest rate of 2.875%. There is a possibility that you can qualify for the terms of this loan. Located at Four Season at Terra Lago, this immaculate Black Hill model offers an open floor plan with 2 beds/2 baths, plus a den and plenty of upgrades. With no neighbors behind you, the backyard is complete with paver finishes, custom outdoor lights, and low maintenance landscape, a perfect place to entertain. Low HOAs of $250/month. Enjoy all that the community has to offer: resort-style pool and spa with cabanas, fitness center, bocce ball courts, 4 tennis courts, 3 pickleball courts, 1/2 basketball court, and clubhouse.

Location: 85835 Burano Place, Indio 92203

Asking price: $479,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 1,599 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Paver finishes; high ceilings; custom window treatments; stainless steel appliances; upgraded cabinets and storage space; walk-in pantry; electric fireplace; leased solar; kitchen boasts granite countertops, custom backsplash, island with bar top seating

Contact: Compass

Amirah Halum

760.625.7247

Amirah.Halum@compass.com

www.HalumRealEstateGroup.com

DRE#: 01945548