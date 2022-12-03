Ultimate Urban Luxury Lifestyle

This sunny, corner residence boasts park views and a harmonious blend of modern design and timeless interior features. Expansive NanaWalls bring the outdoors in, opening onto the large terrace that overlooks the 5th Ave. corridor. The well-appointed kitchen is complete with Miele appliances, Italian cabinetry, and quartz countertops. The 10-foot ceilings emphasize the open living spaces, and the split bedroom floor plan offers optimum privacy. The primary bedroom has been thoughtfully designed and showcases a dazzling glass-encased walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. Just steps from restaurants, cafes and Balboa Park, the best of urban living is at your doorstep!

Location: 2604 5th Avenue, Unit 601, San Diego 92103

Asking price: $1,795,000

Year built: 2019

Living area: 1,600 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Design details include a walk-in glass closet by Rimadesio; built-in kitchen pantry and coat closet by Pianca; bedroom closet with built-in desk and custom bookcase; expansive terrace fitted with a direct gas hookup; state-of-the-art HVAC system

Contact: Compass

Cristi Chaquica

619.206.7000

Cristi.Chaquica@Compass.com

www.FinePropertiesSD.com

DRE#: 01259769