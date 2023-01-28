Combining the romance of Old California with the design, quality and amenities expected in today’s most luxurious residences, Villa Del Mare embodies the very best of California’s Central Coast. Located on 287 acres near Refugio State Beach with sweeping views of the coastline and the foothills, this estate is ideal for a weekend getaway or a permanent residence. Designed as a one-level residence, the flexible floor plan offers five spacious en suite bedrooms and contains spaces for large-scale entertaining or more intimate moments. A private helipad makes the estate easily accessible while private water and solar allow for off-the-grid living.

Location: 13600 Calle Real, Santa Barbara 93117

Asking price: $25,000,000

Year built: 2015

Living area: 13,900 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: Guest house; pool & 2 spas; private water; 3-car garage; helicopter pad; solar panels; generator; LEED certified

Contact: Village Properties

Riskin Partners Estate Group

805.565.8600

team@riskinpartners.com

www.riskinpartners.com

DRE#: 01815307 / 01447045 / 01954177 / 0195106