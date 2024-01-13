Santa Rosa Valley – Camelot Estate

This Camelot estate offers luxury in a sought-after gated community. The 1.1-acre property boasts 4,200+ sq ft, 5 beds, 4.5 baths and updated interiors with Jatoba hardwood flooring. A remodeled kitchen, spacious living areas and custom touches enhance the move-in ready feel. The study/library and bonus room add elegance and versatility. Upstairs there is a master suite with mountain views and three guest bedrooms. The exterior impresses with a private driveway, RV/boat access and vast potential. Zoned for horses, Camelot offers flat lots, oversized streets and access to trails. This custom masterpiece combines luxury and warmth for the ultimate living experience. Cheers to luxury living!

Location: 11251 Red Barn Road, Camarillo 93012

Asking price: $2,495,000

Year built: 1999

Living area: 4,200 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: 5 bd (downstairs bd); 4.5 ba; 4,200 sq ft; 1.07-acre lot; $155 monthly HOA; long driveway; new interior & exterior paint; dual zoned A/C; Jatoba hardwood flooring; remodeled kitchen; bonus room + office/study; mountain views; flat usable backyard lot; RV/boat access

Contact: Rodeo Realty

Casey Gordon

805.750.9804

caseyjgordon@yahoo.com

www.caseygordonre.com

DRE#: 01880153