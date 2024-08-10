Symphony of Elegance

Breathtaking panoramic ocean and mountain views form the backdrop to an extraordinary lifestyle at this Mediterranean estate. Located in guard-gated Ennisbrook, this sophisticated residence unites grand living with comfort and style. A showstopping living room and kitchen are the epicenter for life’s moments, while family and game rooms, a library and a gym provide the ultimate modern residence. Find privacy and relaxation among three en-suite guest bedrooms and a spacious primary complete with two bathrooms, a fireplace and mountain views. Outside, the enchantment continues with gardens, a pool, al-fresco cooking and dining areas. Revel in your Montecito moment.

Location: 280 Las Entradas Drive, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $22,850,000

Year built: 1998

Living area: 9,808 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Majestic Mediterranean estate; pool cabana; attached guest apartment; 3.47 acres; ocean, island and mountain views; game room; outdoor kitchen; pool & spa; rose garden; putting green; enjoy tennis, pickleball, swimming, the clubhouse and more in the desirable Ennisbrook community

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.450.6233

Team@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514