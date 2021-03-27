Luxurious Venice Canal Property

This incredible custom replica of an authentic Italian Villa was designed by famed local architect, Tomaro. A luxurious, versatile property with two discrete homes on the historic Venice canals, top-of-the-line craftsmanship abounds with no expense spared. Perfectly appointed between Abbot Kinney and the beach, the 360-degree view rooftop entertainment deck offers the best of sunrises and sunsets for the ultimate California lifestyle. Features include exquisite master suites, security features for the most discerning buyer, and an “eGarage” with 240-volt charging station. The living experience includes private redwood dock and boat-this property is once-in-a-lifetime!

Location: 230 Linnie Canal, Venice 90291

Asking price: $4,850,000

Year built: 2013

Living area: 3,841 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Inlaid tile work; precast stone exterior; venetian plaster/onyx interiors; wine cellars; interior elevator; ADT security system; multi-camera coverage

Contact: Margaux Glaser and Robin Walpert, Sotheby’s International Realty

310.480.4980

robin.walpert@sir.com

robinwalpert.com

DRE#: 01237116