This elegant, exceptional, historic 1919 home located right off the Sunset Strip has been renovated, remodeled, restored and updated to stunning perfection - no expense spared - with the finest taste by a Hollywood filmmaker. Large, picturesque windows in every room provide magnificent light all day long. Absolutely exquisite materials and details abound, including gorgeous ebony floors, Mystery White Marble throughout the kitchen and bathrooms which feature seamless glass and white marble showers, nickel-plated hardware, custom-milled period moldings, custom windows, and eight-foot custom glass French doors with imported nickel-plated cremone bolts.

Location: 1357 N. Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, 90046

Asking price: $4,250,000

Year built: 1919

Living area: 3,418 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Fabulous paneled master suite with raised ceilings and its own private 36-foot terrace; a huge sublime master bathroom with marble walls and enormous custom closet; swimmer’s lap pool and spa in the Hamptons-like yard

Contact: Stephen Resnick and Jonathan Nash, Hilton & Hyland

310.210.5048, 424.230.608

stephen@sresnick.com; jonathan@resnickandnash.com

resnickandnash.com

DRE#: 01241282, 01943888