Hollywoodland Gated Estate

Situated on a dramatic, historic promontory in Hollywoodland, this reimagined modern-day castle provides the perfect setting for today’s lifestyle. A gated drive, infinity pool, flat green space, pool house and multiple terraces are just a few of the features. Other amenities include a two-story entry, movie theatre, full bar, wine cellar with temperature control, and separate home office. The grand step-down formal living room with panoramic sliding doors opens to the wrap-around terraces surrounded by mature landscaping and historic 1920 granite walls. Spanning over three lots with approximately 6,400 square feet of living space on multiple levels, all connected by an elevator and a sculptural steel stair tower, this truly is a one-of-a-kind home.

Location: 6201 Rodgerton Drive, Los Angeles 90068 Asking price: $5,200,000

Year built: 2018

Living area: 6,359 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Formal dining room with panoramic doors out to a terrace with views of Griffith Park; Miele appliances; La Cornue range; den with views of oak trees; separate master wing with 2 walk in closets, marble bath, soaking tub, rain shower, two vanities; garage with 2 EV charging spots

Contact: Eric McCollum, Sotheby’s International Realty

323.646.5476

6201rodgerton.com

DRE#: 1716413