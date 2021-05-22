Beautiful Estate in Prime Beverly Hills

Light and bright, this Gerard Colcord is on arguably one of the best streets in Beverly Hills - a coveted north-of-Sunset Blvd. location on a cul-de-sac on nearly half an acre. This estate has five bedrooms plus maid’s, seven baths and an open floor plan with walls of windows bringing the outdoors in. It was recently renovated with fresh paint and new carpet. The primary and guest baths were remodeled as well. Upstairs there’s a beautiful den/game room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, plus a separate office, and a bonus room/gym. The ultra-private backyard features mature landscaping and a swimmer’s pool with spa. This is an incredible opportunity to live just moments from Rodeo Drive and to personalize this special home.

Location: 926 North Alpine Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $12,900,000

Year built: 1956

Living area: 5,200 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Vaulted ceilings; home office; den/game room; fireplaces; pool; spa; mature landscaping

Contact: Joyce Rey, Stephen Apelian, Coldwell Banker

310.291.6646, 323.804.3400

joyce@joycerey.com, stephen@stephenapelian.com

joycerey.com

DRE#: 00465013, 01885055