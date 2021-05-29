Inviting Pacific Palisades Home
At this home, elegant Pacific Palisades living is heightened through a rare combination of expansive ocean views, privacy and walkability - all from the main living spaces - unlike any other in the neighborhood. Set in the heart of the Palisades Village with dual street access on sought-after Bestor Blvd., this warm and inviting five-bedroom, six-bathroom house sits on a truly unique location overlooking Santa Monica Bay and the Alphabet Streets. Generous living and dining rooms sit off of the entry with tranquil garden views.
Location: 14738 Whitfield Avenue, Pacific Palisades 90272
Asking price: $5,500,000
Year built: 2015
Living area: 4,347 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Wall of Fleetwood doors; chef’s kitchen; heated patio for outdoor living; wine service station with refrigerator and 120+ bottle wine rack; secure access gates; Control4 technology and built-in speakers throughout
Contact: Barbara Boyle, Sotheby’s International Realty
310.255.5403
barbara.boyle@sothebys.realty
www.14738Whitfield.com
DRE#: 1259141