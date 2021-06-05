A Surprise Awaits

A residence of timeless appeal with emphasis on light, space and detail, it stands today as one of Montecito’s most vibrant properties. Combining intimacy with grand scale and lavish amenities, this home offers something for everyone. Each room takes on a personality of its own with colorful accents, soaring ceilings, and exquisite finishes - offering an unrivaled architectural and design journey. The living room invites the splendor of the outdoors inside with French doors opening to the sparkling infinity pool, back patio and meadow of tall grasses all with heart-stopping views of the Pacific. With an element of wonder, this distinctive estate is ready for its next chapter.

Location: 2626 Sycamore Canyon Road, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $11,950,000

Year built: 1999

Living area: 5,333 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Combining intimacy with grand scale; Australian and Balinese architecture; spacious guest house; 2+ acre estate; panoramic ocean, mountain and coastline views; infinity pool; elevator; gardens were designed by visionary landscape architect Frances Shannon

Contact: Nancy Kogevinas, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

805.450.6233

Nancy@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514

