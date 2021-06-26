Vacant View Lot in Laurel Canyon

Imagine yourself waking up every morning and going to sleep every night with this stunning city view. The size of the house that can be built is limited but a great, self-sustainable pad for one or two people would be spectacular. The lot is close to Sunset with easy access, surrounded by multi-million-dollar homes, some with no views. Who needs to go on vacation when your vacation comes to you nightly on your deck? Contact a contractor/ architect/LADBS before making an offer. The seller has no plans and has not conducted a survey/geological study.

Location: 0 Gould Avenue, Laurel Canyon 90046

Asking price: $184,500

Year built: n/a

Living area: n/a square feet, 0 bedrooms, 0 bathrooms

Features: Stunning city and city lights view; close to Sunset Blvd; hillside; under 5,000 sq. ft.; perfect for sustainable view living

Contact: Susan K. Sanford, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

323.646.2422

susan@susanksanford.com

www.susanksanford.com

DRE#: 01965277