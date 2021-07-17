Luxury Living in Prime Location

Move-in ready three-bedroom, two-and-one-half-bath corner unit with open floor plan and natural lighting. Just steps from the BEST shops and restaurants, this BH-adjacent condo has the best floor plan in the building. Entertain guests in the elegant formal dining area or in the spacious living room with fireplace, recessed lighting and two large sliding doors that lead out to two balconies. Large master suite features a fireplace, balcony, walk-in closet and spa-like master bath with dual vanity, jetted tub, and separate shower. Designer touches abound in this luxe unit with high-end finishes and custom built-ins throughout provide ample storage. Building amenities include guest parking, gym and meeting room.

Location: 118 S. Clark #201, Los Angeles 90048

Asking Price: $1,225,000

Year Built: 2005

Living Area: 1,685 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: New washing dryer, Viking refrigerator and microwave; brand new paint in the unit; new LED lighting fixtures, garbage disposal, gourmet chef’s kitchen appliances and kitchen cabinet hardware; new water heater; rare original owner who has owned this unit since it was built in 2005

Contact: Alexis Boris-Waterman, Compass

310.990.6894

alexis@alexisestates.com

www.compass.com/agents/alexis-boris

DRE#: 01941211