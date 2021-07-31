La Casa Amada – “Beloved Home”

This one-of-a-kind art piece by renowned architect Kevin A. Clark hugs the sun-drenched, south-facing rim of Amalfi Drive overlooking Santa Monica Canyon out to the Pacific Ocean. Constructed under the highest building standards, appointed with the finest quality finishes and state of the art technology, and replete with period details inside and out, this entirely 21st century Spanish Revival transforms its plaster walls, wood-burning fireplaces, Malibu tiles, bespoke millwork and wrought iron into a luxury home environment of breezy elegance and pure sophistication.

Location: 267 Amalfi Drive, Santa Monica 90402

Asking price: $4,950,000

Year built: 2007

Living area: 3,037 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Central a/c; dishwasher; hi-speed internet ready; library; washer/dryer in unit; attached two-car garage; ocean views; valley/canyon view

Contact: Al A. Legittino, Sotheby’s International Realty, Sunset Strip Brokerage

310.850.0083

Alan.Long@Sothebys.Realty

www.SothebysRealty.com

DRE#: 771334