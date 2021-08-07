1610 Mandeville Canyon Road
Set behind a gated, circular driveway on lower Mandeville Canyon stands this stunning, 8,035-square-foot, updated Tuscan villa on an over-21,000-square-foot lot. This private compound exudes charm and authentic details throughout. From the moment you step through the majestic arched wood door, you are greeted by walls of French doors that overlook the parklike grounds. There’s a high rotunda in the foyer and an elegant step-down formal living room, a private office, formal dining room, European-style glass-enclosed breakfast area, and a gourmet kitchen fully equipped to cook for one or 100 - all open to the beamed, oversized family room.
Location: 1610 Mandeville Canyon Road, Brentwood 90049
Asking price: $8,995,000
Year built: 2001
Living area: 8,035 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Six en-suites including a glamorous master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and spa-like bath with dual vanities and soaking tub; enjoy movie nights with friends and family in the massive media room
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Bjorn Farrugia
310.998.7175
bjorn@bjornfarrugia.com
www.alphonsobjorn.com
DRE#: 01864250
Alphonso Lascano
818.800.8848
alphonsolascano@gmail.com
DRE#: 01723550