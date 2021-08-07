Set behind a gated, circular driveway on lower Mandeville Canyon stands this stunning, 8,035-square-foot, updated Tuscan villa on an over-21,000-square-foot lot. This private compound exudes charm and authentic details throughout. From the moment you step through the majestic arched wood door, you are greeted by walls of French doors that overlook the parklike grounds. There’s a high rotunda in the foyer and an elegant step-down formal living room, a private office, formal dining room, European-style glass-enclosed breakfast area, and a gourmet kitchen fully equipped to cook for one or 100 - all open to the beamed, oversized family room.

Location: 1610 Mandeville Canyon Road, Brentwood 90049

Asking price: $8,995,000

Year built: 2001

Living area: 8,035 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Six en-suites including a glamorous master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and spa-like bath with dual vanities and soaking tub; enjoy movie nights with friends and family in the massive media room

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Bjorn Farrugia

310.998.7175

bjorn@bjornfarrugia.com

www.alphonsobjorn.com

DRE#: 01864250

Alphonso Lascano

818.800.8848

alphonsolascano@gmail.com

DRE#: 01723550