6258 Drexel Ave.

Designed and built by acclaimed development firm MODE, this tranquil modern-minimalistic home is situated amongst lush greens on one of the best streets in Beverly Grove. A rare offering with an eclectic architectural design, features include limestone exterior tiling, European white oak floors, Fleetwood sliding doors, as well as custom millwork and designer stonework throughout. As a MODE signature, the goal is to provide a timeless statement and creative retreat- offering an open floor plan, while maintaining formal division amongst the entertainment spaces.

Location: 6258 Drexel Avenue, Los Angeles 90048

Asking price: $4,195,000

Living area: 3,965 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Master suite w/ walk-in closet and oak-cladded vaulted ceilings; 5 bathrooms; 5 fireplaces; chef’s kitchen w/ walk-in pantry; Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances; formal dining/living room; detached ADU; outdoor BBQ and bar; heated pool/spa

Contact:

Christina Collins, Hilton & Hyland

310.343.3456

cc@christinaclairecollins.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01998280

David Parnes, The Agency

424.400.5916

dparnes@theagencyre.com

DRE#: 01905862

James Harris, The Agency

310.733.8038

james@theagencyre.com

DRE#: 01909801