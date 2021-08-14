Mar Vista Mid-Century Modern

Under a canopy of mature oak trees, on a magical 16,500+ square foot flat lot, this unspoiled Mid-Century Modern premieres for the first time ever on the market. The home itself is secluded behind an oversized, finished garage + motor court, remaining completely unnoticed from the street. Crisp, spacious living spaces highlight the integrity of the original design all while integrating recent updates and modern conveniences. Built by the current owners in 1961, this architectural delight has been lovingly and meticulously maintained by only one family for generations, celebrating a true moment in time.

Location: 3441 Grand View Boulevard, Los Angeles 90066

Asking price: $3,689,000

Year built: 1961

Living area: 2,901 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: 16,500+ square foot flat lot; first time ever on the market; built by the current owners in 1961; Mar Vista Elementary School District

