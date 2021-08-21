2600 Hutton Dr.

Constructed with the finest of materials and an innovative design from L.A.-based architectural firm HM+DG+INC, this contemporary estate offers the opportunity to live within a work of art while holding a coveted Beverly Hills address. Located along the verdant hillside of Benedict Canyon, this home is highlighted by its lush, green vantage points across the canyon, intricate architectural details, and uniquely inspired amenities, while offering ease of access to all of Los Angeles. Newly rebuilt with the finest craftsmanship, the home includes five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, spanning over 6,500 square feet. A Masterwork Home by Viewpoint Collection: theviewpointcollection.com

Location: 2600 Hutton Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $10,750,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 6,574 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Secluded behind a private, gated façade, the modern concrete and stucco exterior gives way to a warm interior filled with natural woods, imported stone, dramatic ceilings, and expansive glass walls to take in the lush hillside views

Contact:

Drew Fenton, Hilton & Hyland

drew@drewfenton.com

310.858.5474

DRE#: 01317962

Sally Forster Jones, Compass

showings@sallyforsterjones.com

310.579.2200

DRE#: 00558939

Tomer Fridman, Compass

tomer.fridman@compass.com

310.919.1038

DRE#: 01750717