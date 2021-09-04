414 S. Cliffwood Ave.

This six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house on a pristine lot in Brentwood is designed for entertainment with exceptional landscaping and privacy throughout. In addition to the almost 7,000-square-foot main house, the property features an impressive approximately 2,500-square-foot, two-story guest house. The charm of this property is incomparable!

Location: 414 South Cliffwood Avenue, Brentwood 90049

Asking price: $25,900,000

Year built: 1987

Living area: 6,859 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: An extraordinary screening room, world-class gym, and sports court are among the many features of this house

Contact: Judy Feder, Hilton & Hyland

310.890.0033

Judy@jfeder.com

www.hiltonhyland.com/associates/judy-feder

DRE#: 01250325