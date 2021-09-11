740 N. Stanley Ave.

Lavish indoor/outdoor living awaits at this sun-drenched contemporary designer home. Features include Control 4 home automation system, soaring ceilings, open floor plan and custom IKD closets throughout. Sleek kitchen by LEICHT has Miele appliances, island bar with ample seating space and walk-through pantry space. Pocketed Fleetwood doors lead to an oversized decked backyard and swimmer’s pool with Baja shelf and spa. Upstairs, the primary bedroom suite with walk-in closet and luxurious bath opens up to an outdoor living space with see-through fireplace. This custom property offers the ultimate in privacy as it is walled, gated and surrounded by towering trees. A true entertainer’s dream home with extensive rooftop deck and stunning city views. Located near world-class shopping, restaurants and entertainment!

Location: 740 North Stanley Avenue, Los Angeles 90046

Asking price: $4,095,000

Year built: 2017

Living area: 4,054 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Contact: Laurent Mamann Slater, Hilton & Hyland

310.780.9971

laurent@hiltonhyland.com

www.laurentslater.com

DRE#: 01348767