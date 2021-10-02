Le Parc | Luxury Living

Elegant and peaceful, this gorgeous Century City residence is a sophisticated refuge of rare comfort and beauty. A brand-new, top-to-bottom renovation highlights the unit’s palatial dimensions, wonderful flow, and beautiful natural light. With 12-foot ceilings, two spacious terraces, and the unmatched amenities of the Le Parc community, this very private, top-floor home is the perfect setting for luxurious living and entertaining. In addition to new electrical and sound-proofed oak floors, quality details include custom recessed lighting and sconces by Urban Electric, Gabriel Scott, and YLighting, plus Buster + Punch hardware.

Location: 10100 W. Empyrean Way #301, Los Angeles 90067

Asking price: $4,595,000

Year built: 1979

Living area: 2,839 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Top floor; private; two terraces; 12-foot ceiling; chef’s kitchen w/ Viking appliances, marble countertops, pantry; Parisian-style glass-enclosed dining room; walk-in closet; cedar closet; eclectic retractable skylight; designer shades; keyless lock; security cameras

Contact: Stacy Gottula, Coldwell Banker Realty

323.610.7191

stacy@stacygottula.com

www.StacyGottula.com

DRE#: 01372678