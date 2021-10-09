624 N. Bonhill Rd.

Profound prominence in Brentwood, The Point is the epitome of custom immoderation combined with commanding East Coast Traditional architecture on 1.89 exceptional acres. Composed of the finest finishes, this impressive trophy estate showcases a striking wood-paneled library, a formal dining room with a full catering kitchen, nine bedrooms, and 14 baths with custom masonry and stonework. Entertaining is made effortless with your state-of-the-art screening room, three bars, full chef’s kitchen, 1000-bottle wine cellar, and a family room that seamlessly transitions to your 69-foot infinity-edge pool and covered lounge. Visit www.624bonhill.com.

Location: 624 North Bonhill Road, Brentwood 90049

Asking price: $32,500,000

Year built: 2015

Living area: 19,285 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

Features: Additional amenities include: pool house cabana with en-suite bedroom; 2-bedroom staff suite with its own kitchen, lounge and entry; gym and wellness space; full Creston home automation; 3-car garage for everyday use; car museum fitting 12 luxury vehicles; billiards room; elevator

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Marc Noah

310.968.9212

marc@marcnoah.com

DRE#: 01269495

Kyle Dordick

310.508.0966

kyle@marcnoah.com

DRE#: 02039649