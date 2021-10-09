A Timeless Estate Reimagined
Located within the prestigious East Gate of Bel Air, 301 Copa de Oro is a timeless 1930s Georgian estate reimagined with contemporary sophistication by Richard Manion. Soaring hedges and a gated motor court provide a grand approach to nearly one acre of level grounds dotted with mature sycamore trees. Inside, detailed original molding, colonial and bay windows, and mirrored walls illuminate the period craftsmanship to complement the modernized amenities throughout. The rarity of the estate lies in the pedigree architecture, traditional finishings, the lush hedging framing the sparkling saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen and dining terrace, and the paralleled stately Bel Air grounds.
Location: 301 Copa De Oro Road, Los Angeles 90077
Asking price: $29,995,000
Year built: 1934
Living area: 11,920 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms
Features: Gracious primary suite with dual bathrooms; lower-level guest suite with kitchenette, media lounge, and additional en-suite room/gym option; wood flooring; paneled walls; Savant home automation; sparkling saltwater pool; outdoor kitchen and dining terrace; rolling lawns
Contact: Tomer Fridman, Compass
310.919.1038
info@thefridmangroup.com
www.TheFridmanGroup.com
DRE#: 01750717