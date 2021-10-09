A Timeless Estate Reimagined

Located within the prestigious East Gate of Bel Air, 301 Copa de Oro is a timeless 1930s Georgian estate reimagined with contemporary sophistication by Richard Manion. Soaring hedges and a gated motor court provide a grand approach to nearly one acre of level grounds dotted with mature sycamore trees. Inside, detailed original molding, colonial and bay windows, and mirrored walls illuminate the period craftsmanship to complement the modernized amenities throughout. The rarity of the estate lies in the pedigree architecture, traditional finishings, the lush hedging framing the sparkling saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen and dining terrace, and the paralleled stately Bel Air grounds.

Location: 301 Copa De Oro Road, Los Angeles 90077

Asking price: $29,995,000

Year built: 1934

Living area: 11,920 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: Gracious primary suite with dual bathrooms; lower-level guest suite with kitchenette, media lounge, and additional en-suite room/gym option; wood flooring; paneled walls; Savant home automation; sparkling saltwater pool; outdoor kitchen and dining terrace; rolling lawns

Contact: Tomer Fridman, Compass

310.919.1038

info@thefridmangroup.com

www.TheFridmanGroup.com

DRE#: 01750717