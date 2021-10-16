Pacific Palisades Fixer

Fabulous fixer with jaw-dropping views of the city, canyon, and hillside from the floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room with a beautiful, vaulted wood ceiling, and fireplace. Extremely private lot with a spa, plenty of room and ready for reimagining and revitalization. Oversized two-car garage for additional parking and workshop area fully equipped with a hoist lift for a mechanic. Spacious primary bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings, primary bath, and generous closets. Bring your contractor for this unique opportunity!

Location: 1245 Las Pulgas Road, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $2,799,500

Year built: 1960

Living area: 2,152 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Jaw-dropping views of the city, canyon, and hillside; oversized 2-car garage

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Caitlin Colvin

310.210.3639

caitlin@caitlincolvinre.com

www.1245LasPulgas.com

DRE#: 1949286