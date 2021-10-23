Stunning Contemporary

PENDING: This stunning, reimagined contemporary offers one of the best views in Baldwin Vista. The custom pivot door opens to a spacious open floor plan with explosive views from Santa Monica to Downtown LA. The kitchen was designed with an oversized Calacatta gold porcelain island. The dining area features bi-folding doors that allow for an elegant indoor/outdoor flow. The statement living room with a floor-to-ceiling Pietra gray porcelain fireplace overlooks the incredible lights of the city. Breathtaking views from the master bedroom suite entice even the early risers to lounge a little longer. Green grass and paved areas offer plenty of options for outdoor entertaining.

Location: 5236 Sanchez Dr., Los Angeles 90008

Asking price: $1,899,000

Year built: 1947

Living area: 1,958 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Incredible city views from Santa Monica to Downtown LA; Contemporary, open floor plan, Designer details throughout.

Contact: Compass

Samantha Nugent

310.383.5319

samantha.nugent@compass.com

www.compass.com/agents/samantha-nugent

DRE#: 01966776