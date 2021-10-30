Il Sogno
Il Sogno, the dream, is one of the last true Bel Air estates. For sale for the first time in half a century, this magnificent Tuscan villa hides behind hand-forged gates in complete privacy on the only island right in the heart of lower Bel-Air. A lushly landscaped, circular motor court surrounded by towering trees leads into this six-bedroom, nine-bathroom, approximately 10,607-square-foot grand villa built by Mark Daniels. The superb interiors were designed by Kalef Alaton, one of the 20 greatest designers of all time according to Architectural Digest, using artisans from Tuscany and the Amalfi coast to create an authentic Italian villa. Visit www.ilSognoEstate.com.
Location: 500 Perugia Way, Bel-Air, 90077
Asking price: $39,500,000
Year built: 1928
Living area: 10,607 sq ft house; 41,790 sq ft lot; 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: Antique plaster walls, six stone-carved fireplaces and an array of world-class details transport you into an era of elegant romance; grand rooms overlook spectacular views of the Bel Air golf course; sparkling tiled pool, spa, fountains, enormous lawns, formal gardens and specimen trees
Contact:
Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty
310.285.7508
homes@jademills.com
www.JadeMills.com
BRE#: 00526877
Linda May, Hilton & Hyland
310.492.0735
linda@lindamay.com
BRE#: 00475038
Kurt Rappaport, Westside Estate Agency
310.860.8889
kr@weahomes.com
BRE#: 01036061