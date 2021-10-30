Il Sogno, the dream, is one of the last true Bel Air estates. For sale for the first time in half a century, this magnificent Tuscan villa hides behind hand-forged gates in complete privacy on the only island right in the heart of lower Bel-Air. A lushly landscaped, circular motor court surrounded by towering trees leads into this six-bedroom, nine-bathroom, approximately 10,607-square-foot grand villa built by Mark Daniels. The superb interiors were designed by Kalef Alaton, one of the 20 greatest designers of all time according to Architectural Digest, using artisans from Tuscany and the Amalfi coast to create an authentic Italian villa. Visit www.ilSognoEstate.com.

Location: 500 Perugia Way, Bel-Air, 90077

Asking price: $39,500,000

Year built: 1928

Living area: 10,607 sq ft house; 41,790 sq ft lot; 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Antique plaster walls, six stone-carved fireplaces and an array of world-class details transport you into an era of elegant romance; grand rooms overlook spectacular views of the Bel Air golf course; sparkling tiled pool, spa, fountains, enormous lawns, formal gardens and specimen trees

Contact:

Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty

310.285.7508

homes@jademills.com

www.JadeMills.com

BRE#: 00526877

Linda May, Hilton & Hyland

310.492.0735

linda@lindamay.com

BRE#: 00475038

Kurt Rappaport, Westside Estate Agency

310.860.8889

kr@weahomes.com

BRE#: 01036061