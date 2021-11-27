This fabulous, one-story Hollywood retreat is set on one of the most coveted streets in the extremely desirable Sunset Square neighborhood within close proximity to some of the most preferred restaurants in town. Loaded with charm and character at every turn, this beautiful three-bedroom and three-bathroom home has a grand formal feel, coupled with modern casual living. There’s a large formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, and sunroom with built-in bar. The backyard offers a very private and serene setting with a sparkling pool that invites you to jump right in. Incredible value for this prime Sunset Square location.

Location: 1550 N. Genesee Ave., Los Angeles 90046

Asking price: $2,595,000

Year built: 1921

Living area: 2,645 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Central A/C; dishwasher; home office; washer/dryer in unit; garage(s); pool

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Tracey D. Clarke

310.880.7513

tracey.clarke@sothebys.realty

www.traceydclarke.com

DRE#: 1330679