Hollywood Retreat
This fabulous, one-story Hollywood retreat is set on one of the most coveted streets in the extremely desirable Sunset Square neighborhood within close proximity to some of the most preferred restaurants in town. Loaded with charm and character at every turn, this beautiful three-bedroom and three-bathroom home has a grand formal feel, coupled with modern casual living. There’s a large formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, and sunroom with built-in bar. The backyard offers a very private and serene setting with a sparkling pool that invites you to jump right in. Incredible value for this prime Sunset Square location.
Location: 1550 N. Genesee Ave., Los Angeles 90046
Asking price: $2,595,000
Year built: 1921
Living area: 2,645 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Central A/C; dishwasher; home office; washer/dryer in unit; garage(s); pool
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Tracey D. Clarke
310.880.7513
tracey.clarke@sothebys.realty
www.traceydclarke.com
DRE#: 1330679