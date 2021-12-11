History has been made with this contemporary-style Hancock Park masterpiece completed in 2021. The main residence includes six en-suite bedrooms. Above the floating glass staircase awaits a primary suite with two walk-in closets, a marble encased shower with fireplace, soaking tub and a spacious balcony. The backyard boasts a sparkling pool with a see-through glass wall, championship tennis court, kitchen, dining al fresco, impressive motor court and guest house. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the most exquisite Hancock Park estate.

Location: 315 South Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles 90020

Asking price: $24,999,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 13,240 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: Crestron smart home; personal salon; Wolf cinema theatre; state-of-the-art gym; wet bar; temperature-controlled wine cellar; Scavolini kitchen with dual islands; Poliform chef’s prep kitchen; guest house; infrared sauna; championship tennis court; impressive motor court

Contact:

Aaron Kirman

424.249.7162

aaron@aaronkirman.com

DRE#: 01296524

Verna Helbling

310.849.2485

vernahelbling1@gmail.com

DRE#: 01338275

Adam Rosenfeld

310.595.5915

arosenfeld@theagencyre.com

DRE#: 01918229