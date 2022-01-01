Gated Beverly Hills Mediterranean

This home is an immaculate, 1990-built, gated two-story contemporary Mediterranean on a quiet road north of Wilshire Blvd. Spacious sunlit rooms feature marble and wood floors. The mammoth two-story living room sets the dramatic tone. An updated kitchen with top stainless appliances is adjacent to a large family room with fireplace and bar that opens to the rear yard featuring a terrace, patio and lawn. Three generous bedroom suites upstairs include a huge vaulted-ceiling primary bedroom with loft-style office, big walk-in, and luxe bath. One large guest bedroom suite is downstairs. Additionally, a wonderful “daylight” lower-level recreation room/gym, and a rooftop deck with city and hillside views. The oversized 2-car garage offers a storage room. Elegant curb appeal completes the package.

Michael J. Libow, Compass

310.691.7889

mjlibow@gmail.com

michaeljlibow.com

DRE#: 00863172

Location: 138 N. Carson Road, Beverly Hills, 90211

Asking Price: $3,895,000

Year Built: 1990

Living Area: 3,993 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Moments to the finest Westside amenities; flexible floor plan for intimate or grand entertaining; kitchen and bathrooms sensitively updated; all bedrooms are “en suite” with private bathrooms; great off-street gated parking; wonderful closets and storage space