414 S. Cliffwood Ave.

Six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house on a pristine lot in Brentwood. Designed for entertainment with exceptional landscaping and privacy throughout. An extraordinary screening room, world-class gym, and sports court are among the many features of this house. The charm of this property is incomparable!

Location: 414 South Cliffwood Avenue, Brentwood 90049

Asking price: $23,700,000

Year built: 1987

Living area: 6,859 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 full baths, 4 half baths

Features: In addition to the almost 7,000-square-foot main house, the property features an impressive approximately 2,500-square-foot, two-story guest house.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Judy Feder

310.890.0033

Judy@jfeder.com

www.hiltonhyland.com/associates/judy-feder

DRE#: 01250325