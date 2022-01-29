414 S. Cliffwood Ave.
Six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house on a pristine lot in Brentwood. Designed for entertainment with exceptional landscaping and privacy throughout. An extraordinary screening room, world-class gym, and sports court are among the many features of this house. The charm of this property is incomparable!
Location: 414 South Cliffwood Avenue, Brentwood 90049
Asking price: $23,700,000
Year built: 1987
Living area: 6,859 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 full baths, 4 half baths
Features: In addition to the almost 7,000-square-foot main house, the property features an impressive approximately 2,500-square-foot, two-story guest house.
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Judy Feder
310.890.0033
Judy@jfeder.com
www.hiltonhyland.com/associates/judy-feder
DRE#: 01250325