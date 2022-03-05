Terrapin Crossings
Terrapin Crossings is a collection of new 3,000+ square foot luxury townhomes located in an excellent walkability area – steps away from some of the best dining, coffee, and shopping in Santa Monica. Each townhome incorporates four bedrooms and five baths with creative entertaining areas throughout. Enjoy direct access to individual, private, rooftop sundeck areas with their respective outdoor kitchen and entertainment areas. Lower-level parking is secured and generous. Each unit has its own bonus room for a multitude of uses with a half bath on this subterranean level.
Location: 1035 21st Street, Santa Monica 90403
Asking price: $3,650,000
Year built: 2022
Living area: 3,014 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Situated on a corner; abundance of natural light; oversized windows, doors and skylights; airy, open-plan interior; sliding disappearing window wall systems; eco-friendly; www.TerrapinCrossings.com
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills
Neyshia Go
310.882.8357
neyshia@neyshiago.com
www.neyshiago.com
DRE#: 01933923
Nichole Shanfeld
Nichole@NicholeShanfeld.com
www.NicholeShanfeldHomes.com
DRE#: 02093007