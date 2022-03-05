Terrapin Crossings is a collection of new 3,000+ square foot luxury townhomes located in an excellent walkability area – steps away from some of the best dining, coffee, and shopping in Santa Monica. Each townhome incorporates four bedrooms and five baths with creative entertaining areas throughout. Enjoy direct access to individual, private, rooftop sundeck areas with their respective outdoor kitchen and entertainment areas. Lower-level parking is secured and generous. Each unit has its own bonus room for a multitude of uses with a half bath on this subterranean level.

Location: 1035 21st Street, Santa Monica 90403

Asking price: $3,650,000

Year built: 2022

Living area: 3,014 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Situated on a corner; abundance of natural light; oversized windows, doors and skylights; airy, open-plan interior; sliding disappearing window wall systems; eco-friendly; www.TerrapinCrossings.com

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills

Neyshia Go

310.882.8357

neyshia@neyshiago.com

www.neyshiago.com

DRE#: 01933923

Nichole Shanfeld

Nichole@NicholeShanfeld.com

www.NicholeShanfeldHomes.com

DRE#: 02093007