Adjacent to Laughlin Park, tall privacy hedges and gates frame one of the finest examples of Colonial architecture anywhere with details, craftsmanship, and charm that you will find only in a vintage home. This 1920s mini-compound opens with a motor court that leads to a portico entry and a massive center hall with a grand staircase that’s flooded with sunlight, offering a view out to the backyard. The newly updated kitchen features a new 48" oven/range and hood, plus a new farm sink and new hardwood flooring. A newer pool and yard with mature landscape and gas-fed fire pit are totally private. The soul of a country estate is evoked by the bright, sunny, expansive rooms and the understated, classic ambiance. Co-listed. Visit www.5130LosFeliz.com.

Location: 5130 Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles 90027

Asking price: $4,997,000

Year built: 1924

Living area: 5,056 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Marshall Wilkinson’s extraordinary 1920s Colonial; motor court; updated kitchen; newer pool

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Richard Yohon

323.270.1725

rick.yohon@sothebys.realty

www.rickyohon.com

DRE#: 1276405