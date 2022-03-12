1920s Mini-Compound
Adjacent to Laughlin Park, tall privacy hedges and gates frame one of the finest examples of Colonial architecture anywhere with details, craftsmanship, and charm that you will find only in a vintage home. This 1920s mini-compound opens with a motor court that leads to a portico entry and a massive center hall with a grand staircase that’s flooded with sunlight, offering a view out to the backyard. The newly updated kitchen features a new 48" oven/range and hood, plus a new farm sink and new hardwood flooring. A newer pool and yard with mature landscape and gas-fed fire pit are totally private. The soul of a country estate is evoked by the bright, sunny, expansive rooms and the understated, classic ambiance. Co-listed. Visit www.5130LosFeliz.com.
Location: 5130 Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles 90027
Asking price: $4,997,000
Year built: 1924
Living area: 5,056 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Marshall Wilkinson’s extraordinary 1920s Colonial; motor court; updated kitchen; newer pool
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Richard Yohon
323.270.1725
rick.yohon@sothebys.realty
www.rickyohon.com
DRE#: 1276405