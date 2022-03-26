Modern Masterpiece with Ocean/City Views

Meticulously designed, modern architectural masterpiece capturing epic, unobstructed city, ocean and canyon views. A spectacular great room featuring vanishing, floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood pocket doors opens to an expansive ipe terrace, yard and pool for seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining. The clean lines and openness are enhanced by a stunning Arclinea Italian kitchen, rift sawn white oak floors, shadow mouldings, Italian Dorigo doors and Lema custom closets. The quintessential ocean-view master suite with fireplace, walk-in closet and spectacular bathroom with gorgeous Calaccata marble opens to another massive terrace with explosive views.

Location: 1505 Viewsite Terrace, Los Angeles 90069

Asking price: $5,800,000

Year built: 2022

Living area: 2,900 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Exquisite rift sawn white oak floors; shadow mouldings; Italian Dorigo interior doors; Lema custom closets; ethereal Vibia chandeliers & Vode light fixtures as well as zSurround system; electronically controlled window treatments & Crestron automation system

Contact: Compass

Nili Hudson

310.486.0807

nili.hudson@compass.com

www.LosAngelesEstates.com

DRE#: 00910893