Re-Imagined Single-Story Sanctuary

Situated behind private gates is this sprawling, over half-acre, lush, flat lot in one of Beverly Hills’ most exclusive enclaves, masterfully reconstructed with an open and balanced modern design. Rare indoor-outdoor harmony is meticulously defined throughout this four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath oasis that seamlessly transports visitors through its open, light-filled floor plan to the spacious pool and garden grounds. Conceived and stunningly executed by Corr Contemporary Homes, its exceptional modern design and curated details make for a distinctive masterpiece impeccably situated north of Sunset Boulevard, south of Trousdale, and close distance from the historic Greystone Mansion.

Location: 410 Doheny Road, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $15,995,000

Year built: 1966, Remodeled Since

Living area: 5,483 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Open Sunday 2-5; 410DohenyRoad.com; gated & private; sprawling, over half-acre, lush, flat backyard; open, sun-filled great room; state-of-the-art cook’s kitchen; oversized pool; prime BH location

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Sunset Strip

John Giddins

310.666.6365

john.giddins@sothebys.realty

www.losangelesluxuryestates.com

DRE#: 1242450