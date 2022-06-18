EncinoCompound.com

This stunning, one-of-a-kind compound features almost 2.5 lush acres. The gated nature escape includes two designer homes, two remodeled guesthouses, a professional recording studio, a working barn, corrals for animals, pool, spa house, and a meandering pond with bridges and water features. Moments from Ventura Boulevard, a treelined driveway welcomes you home to this secluded generational retreat. The 1930s main house has been expanded and modernized over time and offers a charming central courtyard for dinners al fresco. Zoned for horses, this extraordinary compound must be experienced! (Parcel includes 17407 Rancho St.)

Location: 4750 Encino Ave., Encino 91316

Asking price: $34,900,000

Year built: 1934

Living area: Main house: 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms; Mid-century house: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Recording studio; barn; enormous private pool; corrals; horse turn out; custom wood design in each building; state-of-the-art kitchens; multiple fireplaces throughout; pitched wood-beam ceilings; crystal chandeliers; a large romantic center courtyard; remodeled barn guest house

Contact: Sunset Strip Brokerage

Gwen Banta

323.252.1700

gwen.banta@sothebys.realty

www.gwenbanta.com

DRE#: 1362887